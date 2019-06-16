Fathers For Progress hosts Father’s Day celebration in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park

Posted 9:58 pm, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:22PM, June 16, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Fathers For Progress on Sunday, June 16 hosted a Father's Day event in Sherman Park -- promoting unity and family values.

Families took part in morning worship services, and there was live entertainment, children's entertainment, complimentary food and beverages, karate demonstrations, a car show, and even free haircuts.

Organizers said the event was meant to inspire, motivate, and bring together families and neighbors.

"We want to show that there are many fathers that are involved in the lives of their children, and we also want to tell fathers that aren't, you can be restored back to your children, so Father's Day isn't always a day of celebration, but for many people, it's a day of restoration," said Andre Lee Ellis, organizer.

This was the 31st annual event, and organizers said attendance grows each year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.