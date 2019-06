× Firefighters called out to 63rd and Greenfield in West Allis for house fire

WEST ALLIS — Firefighters were called out to a house fire near 63rd and Greenfield in West Allis on Sunday afternoon, June 16.

Neighbors told FOX6 News someone was taken to the hospital.

FOX6 reached out to both police and fire officials, but they did not immediately confirm that.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.