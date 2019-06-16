‘Lots of community support:’ Jen’s Sweet Treats hosts fundraiser in honor of fallen MPD K-9 Agu

CUDAHY — The owner of a Cudahy bakery is honoring a fallen Milwaukee Police Department K-9 with a fundraiser for MADACC.

“Any time you lose a life — no matter if it’s human or canine — it’s sad,” said Jen Clark, owner of Jen’s Sweet Treats.

The Milwaukee Police Department tragically lost a K-9 member on June 6. K-9 Agu, a German Shepherd, passed away due to complications with cancer.

“He’s a part of the MPD team,” said Clark.

To honor his service, Jen’s Sweet Treats is hosting a pet food drive. The bakery is taking all types of pet food and cash donations, and they’ll be donated to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC.)

“We’ve got a cash jug that we’ve been collecting, and pet food we’re donating to MADACC,” said Clark.

Clark says Agu was just like any other member of MPD, and his service to the community should be remembered. K-9 cookies were for sale, and they held a special meaning among the other sweet treats on display. Support for the K-9 officer is apparent as he’s remembered by community members. A large stack of pet food was collected to help other MADACC members.

“We’ve got such a great customer base,” said Clark. “Lots of community support.”

Agu had been with the Milwaukee Police Department since 2015. He specialized in apprehension, tracking and narcotics detection.

Sunday was the last day the bakery was collecting donations — and Clark says they plan to donate at least $500.