Loved ones left with more questions than answers after 18-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting

RACINE -- Family members and friends of Ty'Rese West, 18, killed in an officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, June 15, came together Sunday to speak out after West's death.

The officer-involved shooting happened near 24th Street and Racine Street in Mount Pleasant around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said a Mount Pleasant officer tried to make contact with West, who was on a bike, but he fled. After a short pursuit, the officer noticed West was armed. Police said West ignored the officer's commands and the officer was forced to shoot him. West died from his injuries.

More than 150 people came out Sunday to the spot where the shooting happened, with answers to a multitude of questions in the wake of West's death hard to come by.

"These kids are scared of the (expletive) police. That's why they're running. Every time they turn around, they're killing one of them, so who wants to stop and talk to them? Nobody! Because they're scared they're going to die. It ain't fair to them," said one person.

Emotions ran high as Mount Pleasant police blocked traffic for the dozens gathered to remember West.

"Parents, love on your kids, because we only get one life. Tell your kids you love them, and every day, know where your kids are at. Don't just let them run free. We don't need to lose no more of our babies to this mess," said one person.

Police said West was armed, resisted arrest, and less-lethal efforts didn't work. As of Sunday, police had not said why they tried to stop West, who has been arrested in the past.

"Please, do not get into these situations. I am tired of seeing young, black men dead," said Daniel Storm.

The Racine Police Department was leading the investigation along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation. Anyone with information was asked to please contact Racine police.