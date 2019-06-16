Police: 26-year-old man struck during drive-by shooting in downtown Milwaukee

Posted 6:45 am, June 16, 2019, by

Milwaukee Police

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old man is injured following a drive-by shooting near 7th and McKinley early Sunday, June 16.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the incident happened at 2 a.m. The victim was walking in the area when a vehicle drove past him and fired multiple gunshots. The man realized he was shot and fled the scene to get help near Water and Juneau.

The man was treated by the Milwaukee Fire Department and was conveyed to a nearby hospital. Police are seeking a suspect.

Shooting near 7th and McKinley

Shooting near 7th and McKinley

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.