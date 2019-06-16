× Police: 26-year-old man struck during drive-by shooting in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old man is injured following a drive-by shooting near 7th and McKinley early Sunday, June 16.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the incident happened at 2 a.m. The victim was walking in the area when a vehicle drove past him and fired multiple gunshots. The man realized he was shot and fled the scene to get help near Water and Juneau.

The man was treated by the Milwaukee Fire Department and was conveyed to a nearby hospital. Police are seeking a suspect.