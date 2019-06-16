× Racing returns to Milwaukee Mile after 5-year hiatus with ARCA Midwest Tour Stock Car Race

MILWAUKEE — After a five-year hiatus, racing returned to the Milwaukee Mile Sunday, June 16.

FOX6 News stopped by America’s Legendary Oval Sunday for the ARCA Midwest Tour Stock Car Race.

More than 120 race cars were ready to go from all over the United States, including No. 14 Austin Nason from Roscoe, Illinois.

Nason won the big race. Below are other results:

Second: No. 91 Ty Majeski, Seymour, WI

Third: No. 36 Dan Fredrickson, Lakeville, MN

Fourth: No. 48 Preston Peltier, Brighton, Colorado

Fifth: No. 22 Casey Roderick, Lawrenceville, GA

The Milwaukee Mile, located at Wisconsin State Fair Park, is the oldest operating motor speedway in the world.