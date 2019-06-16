Racing returns to the Milwaukee Mile 🏎️

WEST ALLIS -- After a five year hiatus, racing will return to the Milwaukee Mile! Christina stopped by "America's Legendary Oval" on Sunday, June 16 to learn about the Father's Day afternoon special event.

The Milwaukee Mile is a one mile long oval race track located at Wisconsin State Fair Park with grandstand and bleacher seating for approximately 45,000 spectators. The Milwaukee Mile is the oldest operating motor speedway in the world, hosting at least one auto race every year since 1903 (except during U.S. involvement in World War II). It operated as a dirt track until it was paved in 1954.

In addition to the asphalt-paved oval, there is a 1.8 mile asphalt-paved road circuit located on the infield. From 1934 until 1953, the infield was the Milwaukee home of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.