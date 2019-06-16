Recognize him? Police say man stole more than $500 worth of fragrances at Ulta Beauty

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police asked for help identifying a man accused of stealing more than $500 worth of fragrances at Ulta Beauty.

It happened on Friday, June 14 around 1:45 p.m.

Police said the man left the store with $592 worth of fragrances that were not paid for — fleeing in an older white Nissan.

The man was described as white, between the ages of 45 and 55, standing 6′ to 6’4″ tall, weighing 200 to 225 pounds, bald, with a goatee, wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue undershirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Menomonee Falls police.