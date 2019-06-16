× Target’s lousy weekend: Store has more technical problems company says were unrelated to Saturday’s

MILWAUKEE — For the second straight day, Target checkout lines across the United States were scenes of confusion and delay. Many Targets on Sunday, June 16 were unable to accept credit card payments for more than an hour.

“Like many other companies, Target uses NCR as a vendor to help accept payments, and on Sunday afternoon NCR experienced an issue at one of their data centers,” Target said.

Target said the issue was resolved by Sunday evening and that it wasn’t related to security. It also indicated that “no payment information was compromised at any time.”

NCR could not be reached for comment Sunday evening.

Target also acknowledged its customers’ weekend ordeals in a short apology.

“We know many guests had a frustrating shopping experience in our stores this weekend,” Target said. “For that, we are truly sorry.”

The latest outage did not go unnoticed online.

“Still having issues on Sunday at @Target in Minneapolis,” wrote one Twitter user.

“#targetoutage continues in Cedar Rapids! No cards will scan other than gift cards, and you have to pay cash,” wrote another.

Sunday’s issue came a day after the company’s cash registers suffered a two-hour systems outage. That two-hour outage was due to “internal technology issues.”

Target said Sunday’s incident was unrelated to Saturday’s issue. The company has 1,800 locations in the United States and a presence in India.