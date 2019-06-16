× The Beef Lady shares her delicious recipe for Sonoma steaks with vegetables bocconcini

MILWAUKEE — The Beef Lady from the Wisconsin Beef Council stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Sunday, June 16 to share her recipe for Sonoma steaks with vegetables bocconcini. It’s grilling season — and it’s time to get cooking!

INGREDIENTS: 2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

1 container (9 to 16 ounces) herb-marinated small fresh mozzarella balls (bocconcini)

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 medium zucchini, cut diagonally into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 large yellow bell pepper, cut into 3/4-inch wide strips

1 cup small red grape tomatoes

Salt

COOKING: Drain bocconcini, reserving 1/3 cup marinade. Combine reserved marinade and vinegar in small bowl. Toss zucchini and bell pepper with 2 tablespoons marinade mixture in large bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Place beef steaks and remaining marinade mixture in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours. Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Remove vegetables from marinade; place in grill basket. Place steaks on one half of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; place grill basket on other half of grid. Grill steaks, covered, 7 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks; keep warm. Grill vegetables 10 to 13 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Add tomatoes during last 2 minutes of grilling. Combine grilled vegetables and bocconcini in large bowl; toss gently to combine. Carve steaks into slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with vegetable mixture.