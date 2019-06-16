× The one where Courteney Cox reunites with her ‘Friends’ costars for her birthday

LOS ANGELES — Fans hope the stars that play pals onscreen are secretly as close in real life. Often, they are not.

But the “Friends” costars prove that fifteen years after that show ended they truly are, well … friends!

Courteney Cox posted a picture on Instagram Saturday with Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston. In the caption, she said that they celebrated her 55th birthday together.

The three played Monica, Phoebe and Rachel, respectively, in the sitcom that ended in 2004. Along with Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, they played a group of six friends who made a lasting impression on television and pop culture.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the show’s premiere. Aniston recently opened the door for a possible on screen reunion. The actress told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month that the gang might be willing to get back together.

“Listen, I told you this, I would do it,” Aniston told DeGeneres. “The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure.”

But messages have been mixed from other cast members on a reboot. For now, fans can take comfort knowing that there are reunions in real life.