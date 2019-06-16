University School senior leads girls lacrosse team to finals

MILWAUKEE -- Ayorkor Aryeetey is a senior at University School in Milwaukee. She played on the varsity lacrosse team. This year, she was an all-state defender. She helped lead the team to the title game in back-to-back seasons. Ayorkor says she just started playing lacrosse as a freshman because her sister played. In the fall, she plans on attending UW-Madison to start studying premed. Ayorkor says she also plans on playing lacrosse for the club team at Madison.

