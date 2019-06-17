× 3 Brewers in position to advance to ‘The Starters Election’

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball on Monday, June 17 released the second National League balloting update for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. With five days remaining during “The Primary” voting period, three Brewers are now in position to advance to the second round of voting – outfielder Christian Yelich, second baseman Mike Moustakas and catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Fans can continue to vote for all of their favorite Brewers to land a spot in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game until “The Primary” voting period ends at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 21.

For those interested in rallying alongside the Crew this week, below is the schedule of events that will take place throughout the Milwaukee area:

Tuesday, June 18 – Fans who stop by any freestanding Wisconsin Chick-fil-A location between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and vote the maximum five times will receive a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The Vote Brewers! headquarters will be at the Drexel Town Square location in Oak Creek (150 West Town Square Way), where Bernie Brewer and the JohnsonvilleTM Famous Racing Sausages will be on hand to support the cause from 12 to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19 – You might not have to travel far to join the cause on this day, as the Crew is bringing the party to you! From 12 to 2 p.m. Bernie Brewer and the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages will rally in various locations downtown handing out Vote Brewers! yard signs, leaflets and Brewers promotional items.

After “The Primary” voting period ends on June 21, the top three vote-getters at each position (and the top nine outfielders) in each league will be revealed that evening on MLB Network, advancing to the second phase of voting.

“The Starters Election” will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, with fans voting among the finalists at each position during a 28-hour window that concludes at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. During this second phase of voting, fans can vote once on MLB platforms and submit up to 17 unique player votes on Google per day.

Vote totals will reset during this period and the winners at each position (including three outfielders per league) will be named starters for the 2019 Midsummer Classic. Results will be announced on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT on June 27.

The pitchers and reserves for both squads – totaling 24 for the National League and 23 for the American League – will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The balance of the All-Star rosters will be announced on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 30.

MLB’s full release on today’s balloting update can be found here. For complete details or to vote to send your favorite Brewers to the 2019 All-Star Game, visit brewers.com/vote.