A Century of Spine-Tingling Spectacles: Check out new summer exhibit at Harley-Davidson Museum

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Harley-Davidson Museum getting a look at their new summer exhibit "Daredevils: A Century of Spine-Tingling Spectacles." He's also getting a taste of what's new on the menu at Motor.

About Daredevils (website)

Daredevils have thrilled audiences for centuries. What began with horse trick riders in circuses inspired new generations of entertainers on bicycles, motorcycles, and cars. From touring thrill shows to Hollywood movie stunt work, the exhibit celebrates the exciting history of these death-defying performers.

