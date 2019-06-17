× Assembly bill would allow schools to release parents’ names

MADISON — The state Assembly is preparing to vote on a bill that would allow public schools to release the names of students’ parents and guardians.

Current state law allows schools to release students’ names, addresses, birthdates and phone numbers. Republican Rep. Mark Born’s bill would allow schools to release parents and guardians’ names as well if the schools so choose. Born tells the Wisconsin State Journal that it “just sounds weird to me” that schools can’t release parents’ names now.

Democratic lawmakers see the bill as an invasion of privacy and would allow people to obtain parents’ names for nefarious reasons. The American Civil Liberties Union has registered in opposition.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday afternoon. Approval would send the measure on to the state Senate.