Cleaner cocktails: Lighten up your cocktail calorie consumption

MILWAUKEE -- Summers is the perfect time to sit in the sun and sip on a cocktail. But who needs the extra calories when you are trying to look great for swimsuit season? Heather Ferber with Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee to lighten up our cocktail calories consumption.

White Wine Green Tea Sangria

(Serves 4)

2 cups white wine

2 cups green tea

2 cups club soda

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blackberries

1 medium orange, peeled and sliced

Agave to taste

Add all ingredients to a large glass mason jar and gently agitate. Serve over ice. Store in refrigerator for up to two days.

** It's fun to vary the fruit! Try a pitted cherry, apple and lime combination.

Feisty Ferber-ita

(Serves 2)

3 ounces tequila

1 ounce cointreau

2 cups club soda

1 lime, juiced

4 cucumber slices

2 small jalapeno slices (no seeds)

2 orange wedges

Agave to taste

Mix liquid ingredients in mason jar. Place two cucumber slices and one jalapeno slice in each glass with ice. Pour liquid mixture over veggies and ice. Squeeze orange wedges/juice into each glass and stir. Sweeten with agave to taste.

Healthy Roots Heartbeet Mocktail

(Serves 2)

1 12 ounce bottle Healthy Roots Heartbeet Juice

1 12 ounce can ginger beer

1 small lime, juiced

¼ cup pineapple, chopped

1 sprig basil

Mix Heartbeet juice, ginger beer, and fresh squeezed lime juice in glass container. Pour over ice into two glasses. Divide chopped pineapple to each glass and garnish with basil.

NOTE: If you want to make this into an alcoholic beverage, blend 3 ounces of vodka with the juice, ginger beer and lime juice.