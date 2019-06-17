× Heart, Joan Jett to perform at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 12

MILWAUKEE — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends Heart with special guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 12, as part of the “Love Alive” tour. Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s world-class venue will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, June 20 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Produced by Live Nation, the now 48-city trek by the trend-setting, multiple-platinum Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends will include a stellar line-up with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts joining the majority of shows. The first leg of the tour will also include Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Elle King and Lucie Silvas as special guests.