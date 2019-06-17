‘Interactive exhibits:’ New attractions and promotions at Summerfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest is just nine days away! Sarah Smith Pancheri joins FOX6 WakeUp with a rundown of what's new this year.

From electric bikes for kids, to new ways to get into the festival for free, to interactive exhibits and custom cars on display, here is what is new for Summerfest:

On Wheels

Harley-Davidson® Electric Powered Two-Wheeler Demo

For kids (ages 3-7) who are just getting started riding two wheels, Harley-Davidson® will have its 12-inch and 16-inch branded electric balance bikes to try out at the Gruber Law Office Sports Zone from 12 to 2:30 p.m. on various days.

Harley-Davidson® Motor Company’s New LIVEWIRE™

Harley-Davidson® Motor Company’s New LIVEWIRE™ electric motorcycle will be available for patrons to view and JUMPSTART™ within the display, located near the Harley-Davidson® Roadhouse Stage. Summerfest will be one of the first appearances of LIVEWIRE™ anywhere in the world! In addition, Harley-Davidson® will partner with local fashion school students, offering a free service to customize t-shirts. Check out custom painted gas tanks, sign up to win an Iron E12 Bike, and purchase merchandise from the World’s Only Harley-Davidson Museum® Special Summer Exhibit, “Daredevils: A Century of Spine-Tingling Spectacles”.

SpeedKore Performance Group

A local company with international recognition, SpeedKore Performance Group, will bring a display of custom cars that you will not want to miss! SpeedKore’s signature recipe of increasing horsepower and reducing weight with aerospace grade carbon fiber body parts, has garnered global media attention, while winning numerous accolades and awards. Stop by the SpeedKore Performance Group display near the U.S. Cellular® Connection Stage to see the future of custom car building!

Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation will feature outdoor power equipment from its Ferris®, Simplicity® and Snapper® Hop on a Zero Turn Mower or a Stand-On Blower for a photo opp and see some of the Company’s commercial and battery-powered products in person at the tent space located near the South entrance of the grounds.

On the Water

The Summerfest Landing with L.L.Bean, Mercury Marine, and Sea Ray

Whether you prefer to relax and take in the beautiful views of Lake Michigan or get out on the water, The Summerfest Landing will be the place to be:

L.Bean will offer FREE stand-up paddleboard (SUP) and kayak rentals every day on a first-come, first-served basis. Not experienced on the water? No worries, L.L.Bean Outdoor Discovery Program instructors will be on hand to help.

Mercury Marine, the Official Outdoor Engine of Summerfest, and Sea Ray, the Official Boat of Summerfest, will provide FREE Lake Michigan boat rides in cooperation with SkipperBuds. Stop by the Mercury Marine Go Boldly display to sign up for a free ride, and experience the latest innovations in marine propulsions and controls.

Wake Board Performances

Dylan Miller, a professional wakeboarder, will perform in the Summerfest Lagoon at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on June 28, June 29, and June 30, 2019.

Party Favorites

Miller Brewing Company Happy Hour Promotions

Miller Brewing will offer Happy Hour promotions at Summerfest featuring various Miller Brewing Company products, including Cape Line, Arnold Palmer, Sol, Terrapin, Henry’s Hard Sparking, Leinenkugels and Miller Lite. Visit Summerfest.com for the daily line-up.

Summerfest Party Patio with Punch Bowl Social

Come and hang out at the Summerfest Party Patio with Punch Bowl Social, located in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Forecourt. The patio will feature games and activities including bag toss and giant jenga!

Activities On Tour

PlayStation Road To Greatness Tour – June 26-June 30

Will feature the latest and greatest PlayStation games and gaming stations.

CEO Action Check Your Blind Spots Tour – June 26-June 30

Interactive tech-based area that will focus on unconscious biases or blind spots, using VR, digital viewfinders and more.

Nintendo Switch Road Trip – July 3-July 7

Interactive space with playable demos of some of the hottest Nintendo Switch games and more.

For The Community

Briggs & Stratton “Help Us Help Others”

“Help Us Help Others” text campaign – fans at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard will see instructions on screen to text and choose one of four local charities. The charity with the most votes at the end of Summerfest will receive a $5,000 donation from Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton will also toss out free shirts each day at their stage during the $100 Power Hour. One of the shirts each day will include a $100 voucher for a donation to a charity.

Briggs & Stratton and Too Much Metal have collaborated to bring you custom T-shirts, available for sale within the Briggs & Stratton stage area. Briggs & Stratton’s proceeds will be donated to the four organizations featured in “Help Us Help Others.”

For Our Fans

American Family Insurance House Acoustic Performances

American Family Insurance has invited artists like HANSON, Third Eye Blind, Jimmie Allen, and more to perform an intimate acoustic set inside the House, located at the Mid Gate. Fans will have the opportunity to be in the audience for these performances by stopping at the American Family Insurance House to register (while supplies last). DIY Swag station and photo opportunities are also available.

Show Your College Pride Day – Friday June 28 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Admission Promotion - In addition to new participating universities – Carthage College, Gateway Technical College, Herzing University, Milwaukee School of Engineering, and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville - high school students presenting a verified high school ID during this promotion will receive one (1) free admission ticket.

AEM Manufacturing Day – Friday, June 28 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

New Admission Promotion – The Association of Equipment Manufacturing (AEM), the Milwaukee-based leading trade organization for the off-road equipment industry, is celebrating its 125th anniversary by honoring men and women who work in manufacturing. The first 400 patrons from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Mid Gate Promotions tent will receive one (1) FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only.

Concordia University Concert Series

This series features various artists who showcase positive, upbeat, and inspiring music that motivates fans to live life on the optimistic side, including Tori Kelly, SWITCHFOOT, and Skillet.

The Cooling Station presented by Aurora Health Care

An air-conditioned space for festival-goers to escape the outdoor elements. Located at the Summerfest North Gate.

Wi-Fi Hot Spots powered by SilverIP