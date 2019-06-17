× Join the Fisher House Wisconsin team for the 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk

MILWAUKEE — Join the Fisher House Wisconsin team for the 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk on Saturday, July 27! The event takes place rain or shine, and proceeds will help fund Fisher House Wisconsin! But hurry, the deadline to join the Fisher House team is coming up quickly on Thursday, June 27!

The Run/Walk steps off at 8 a.m. sharp. Bring the family, enjoy the course which goes around and through Miller Park, and support Fisher House Wisconsin. It will be a fun and rewarding morning for everyone!

As part of the Fisher House team, you’ll receive a complimentary bobblehead, a commemorative t-shirt with team name included on the back, a voucher redeemable for a Terrace Reserved ticket to a select 2019 Brewers home game, and complimentary food and beverage following the Run/Walk.

Joining the Fisher House Team is simple. CLICK HERE to get started, then:

Click the register bar under “Team Participant”

Sign in with your email and password (create one if needed)

Select Team – look for Fisher House

Complete your sign up

We’ll see you July 27 for the 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk to benefit Fisher House Wisconsin!

Fisher House Wisconsin provides a “home away from home” for military and veterans’ families, so they can be close to their loved ones during hospitalization at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center.