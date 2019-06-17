June is PTSD Awareness Month: Dr. Chad Wetterneck shares some treatment options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- June is PTSD Awareness Month. About 5 million adults in the U.S. are affected by posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) every year. Living with the paralyzing reminders of past trauma can make even the simple things in life seem difficult.

Dr. Chad Wetterneck, licensed clinical psychologist, cognitive behavior specialist, and clinical supervisor for Trauma Recovery at Rogers Behavioral Health joins FOX6 WakeUp with some treatment options.

Rogers Behavioral Health just expanded PTSD programming at the Oconomowoc location. We can provide a clinician to talk about PTSD, recognizing the signs, treatment options raising awareness and lessening the stigma.