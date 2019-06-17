× Milwaukee police hope for ‘no gun violence for the 24 hours surrounding Juneteenth’

MILWAUKEE — Juneteenth Day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and Milwaukee’s celebration on June 19 is the oldest.

Milwaukee police and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Monday, June 17 held a press conference with officials from Northcott Neighborhood House near 6th and Wright to announce their collaboration “to ensure the safety of all who attend the Juneteenth Day celebration” on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

For several years, the Northcott Neighborhood House and the Milwaukee Police Department have teamed up to ensure fun and safety for those who attend and partake in the celebration. On Juneteenth Day in 2018, there were no shootings or homicides in the City of Milwaukee, police said.

The celebration will feature entertainment, guest speakers, prayer services and more.

“We are going to lay down the expectation of no gun violence for the 24 hours surrounding Juneteenth. We were able to do that last year as a city. I believe we’re completely capable of doing it again,” said MPD Captain Boris Turcinovic.

“This is a special day and we want people to put their guns down. We want them to make sure there is no violence at all on this day that is of great importance to our community,” said Mayor Barrett.

The 2019 celebration would mark the 48th annual, with a parade scheduled to kick off from 19th and Atkinson around 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, and the festival scheduled to begin at noon between Burleigh Street and Center Street.

CLICK HERE to learn more.