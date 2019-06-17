Recognize him? Menomonee Falls police seek man who robbed Cornerstone Community Bank

Posted 6:18 pm, June 17, 2019, by
Menomonee Falls police seek man who robbed Cornerstone Community Bank

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police asked for help identifying and locating a man wanted for robbing the Cornerstone Community Bank near Shady Lane and Appleton Avenue.

It happened on Monday, June 17 around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the man entered the bank and demanded money while displaying a handgun.

The man then fled the bank with an undetermined amount of money and entered a waiting vehicle, which fled south on Appleton Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police.

Menomonee Falls police seek man who robbed Cornerstone Community Bank

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.