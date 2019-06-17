Recognize him? Menomonee Falls police seek man who robbed Cornerstone Community Bank
MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police asked for help identifying and locating a man wanted for robbing the Cornerstone Community Bank near Shady Lane and Appleton Avenue.
It happened on Monday, June 17 around 3:30 p.m.
Police said the man entered the bank and demanded money while displaying a handgun.
The man then fled the bank with an undetermined amount of money and entered a waiting vehicle, which fled south on Appleton Avenue.
Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police.
43.183555 -88.123855