Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek to ID suspect who robbed a person at an ATM

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a robbery that occurred at an ATM near 25th and Wisconsin on Monday, June 10. Officials say the crime happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the ATM at US Bank.

The suspect is described as a male, African-American, 20-30 years of age, 5’8″ tall with a medium complexion. The suspect has facial hair and he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and burnt orange pants.

If you can help Milwaukee police identify this person, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.