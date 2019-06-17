The Harley-Davidson Museum’s special summer exhibit opened this past weekend

Posted 9:41 am, June 17, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- The Harley-Davidson Museum's special summer exhibit opened this past weekend! Brian Kramp spent the morning getting an inside look at the history of some real daredevils.

About The Harley-Davidson Museum (website)

A walk through the Harley-Davidson Museum is a walk through the history of America. With an unrivaled collection of Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and memorabilia, a 20-acre, park-like campus, and a calendar full of activities, the H-D Museum is one of Milwaukee’s top tourist destinations for visitors from around the globe. A visit to the H-D Museum is an experience that will stay with you for a lifetime.

  • More than 450 motorcycles and artifacts, dating back to Serial Number One, the oldest known Harley-Davidson® motorcycle

  • Stories of extraordinary products, people, history, and Harley-Davidson culture

  • Never-before-seen Archives you can tour

  • A world-class Museum space and outlying buildings, designed by Pentagram Architects

  • A 20-acre Museum campus on the Milwaukee riverfront, with views of the city skyline

  • Unique Harley-Davidson Museum-inspired gifts at The Shop

  • Distinctive dining at MOTOR – no Museum admission required

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.