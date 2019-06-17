MILWAUKEE -- The Harley-Davidson Museum's special summer exhibit opened this past weekend! Brian Kramp spent the morning getting an inside look at the history of some real daredevils.
About The Harley-Davidson Museum
A walk through the Harley-Davidson Museum is a walk through the history of America. With an unrivaled collection of Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and memorabilia, a 20-acre, park-like campus, and a calendar full of activities, the H-D Museum is one of Milwaukee’s top tourist destinations for visitors from around the globe. A visit to the H-D Museum is an experience that will stay with you for a lifetime.
More than 450 motorcycles and artifacts, dating back to Serial Number One, the oldest known Harley-Davidson® motorcycle
Stories of extraordinary products, people, history, and Harley-Davidson culture
Never-before-seen Archives you can tour
A world-class Museum space and outlying buildings, designed by Pentagram Architects
A 20-acre Museum campus on the Milwaukee riverfront, with views of the city skyline
Unique Harley-Davidson Museum-inspired gifts at The Shop
Distinctive dining at MOTOR – no Museum admission required