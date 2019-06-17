× Woman found dead in Costco parking lot was likely killed by dogs, authorities say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Police say a woman whose body was found in a California Costco parking lot Sunday morning, June 16, may have been attacked by one or more dogs, according to KERO.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, Bakersfield police were called out the Costco parking lot off of Rosedale Highway in Bakersfield, where a woman’s body was found with what officers said were obvious signs of trauma. The exact cause of death was still being determined by the Kern County Coroner’s Office, but police said she was likely attacked by one or more dogs before her death.

Animal control officers located and apprehended all of the dogs.

“Officers are still looking for any evidence, witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing,” said Sgt. Sean Morphis of the Bakersfield Police Department.

The identity of the victim wasn’t immediately released.