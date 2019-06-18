‘4 OWI convictions in the state:’ FOX6 digs into background of driver accused in Officer Her’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn spent the day Tuesday, June 18 digging into the background of the driver police said struck and killed off-duty Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her Tuesday morning near 60th and Capitol.

Witnesses said the driver of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo blew a red light at a high rate of speed, traveling through the intersection and striking Her. Her was driving southbound on N. 60th Street after his shift.

"The suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed and crossed the intersection through a red light when he struck Officer Her," said Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

While police did not identify the striking driver, who was arrested, Chief Morales did offer some clues.

"He is 34 years of age. A Milwaukee resident. He has four OWI convictions in the state of Wisconsin, and his most recent in May 2017. He is on probation for that one," said Morales.

The FOX6 Investigators identified a man who matched that description, and at least one police source confirmed this was the right man. We did not name him Tuesday because neither Milwaukee police, nor the Wisconsin State Patrol, confirmed his identity.

"Somebody made a choice. A choice to drive through a red light and take the life of a public servant. Another public servant gone," said Alderman Cavalier Johnson.

If it is the man who was behind the wheel of the striking vehicle, a FOX6 Investigation found he had just been stopped for speeding on April 28 at 60th and Nash, two blocks south of Tuesday's fatal crash scene. He was fined $174.

According to online court records, his driver's license was revoked for three years. There was no indication he was ticketed or criminally charged for driving while revoked.

When he was stopped for speeding on April 28, he got a $10 ticket for driving without insurance.