Another multi-vehicle collision at 60th and Capitol, scene of earlier crash that killed off-duty officer

Posted 3:47 pm, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:49PM, June 18, 2019

MILWAUKEE — It is the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Milwaukee police officer early Tuesday, June 18. Then on Tuesday afternoon, another multi-vehicle collision at the same intersection — 60th and Capitol Dr. in Milwaukee.

FOX6 News had a crew on the scene to report on the crash that killed Officer Kou Her when another wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It appeared the collision involved at least three vehicles. But it is not known whether there are any injuries associated with this incident.

This is a developing story.

