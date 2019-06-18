‘District 4 loved this guy:’ Fallen Officer Kou Her described as a ‘man of honor’ by colleagues

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her was the second officer from MPD’s District 4 to be killed in a little more than a year. Her died following a crash near 60th and Capitol early Tuesday morning, June 18. Her was driving southbound on N. 60th Street after his shift. He was struck by a driver who was traveling westbound on Capitol Drive.

Authorities said the striking driver, with a history of OWI convictions, blew a red light and slammed into Her. That driver was arrested.

The men and women who worked side-by-side with Officer Her start their shift at 4 p.m. daily. They did not get the day off on Tuesday to grieve. They were at work — leaning on one another for support. This, amid an incredibly difficult year for the Milwaukee Police Department.

On June 7, police and city leaders held a ceremony marking the one-year anniversary of Officer Charles Irvine’s death (who also served with MPD’s District 4). He died on June 7, 2018 in a crash during a pursuit near 76th and Silver Spring Drive. Officer Michael Michalski died July 25, 2018 after he was shot while searching for a wanted subject near 28th and Wright. Officer Matthew Rittner died Feb. 6, 2019 after he was shot while serving a search warrant near 12th and Manitoba.

Steven Duckhorn recently retired from District 4. He described Officer Her as a man of honor, someone who had an incredible smile, and someone who was quick with a joke. Duckhorn said news of Officer Her’s death was heartbreaking because, just like Irvine, Officer Her had so much life left to live.

“District 4 loved this guy and respected him — and my heart goes out so deeply to the men and women on that shift, because they are such an incredible crew,” Duckhorn said. “They are very close, and I can’t imagine the loss this is for them.”

Duckhorn and the police department chaplain told FOX6 News community support goes a long way to help officers cope. If you see an officer, stop and share your condolences and say, “Thank you.”

A GoFundMe account has been created by the Her family to help pay for his funeral. CLICK HERE for more information.