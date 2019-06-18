Medical examiner: 5-year-old boy shot, killed near 45th and Concordia in Milwaukee

Posted 12:55 pm, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:14PM, June 18, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A 5-year-old boy was shot and killed near 45th and Concordia in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 18.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the shooting.

Police tape cordoned off the neighborhood as dozens of Milwaukee police officers and detectives responded to the scene.

A FOX6 News crew captured Milwaukee officials consoling a woman who was visibly upset.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 19.

This is a developing story. FOX6 News will update this post when more information is available.

