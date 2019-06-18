Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 66-year-old man

MILWAUKEE –The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 66-year-old man. Willie Mitchell has been diagnosed with dementia.

Wilie was last seen in the area of 24th and Custer at approximately 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.

Willie is legally blind and walks with a cane for physical assistance. Willie is on foot and was last seen on West Custer Ave in Milwaukee. He does utilize public transportation and likes to hang out in parks in downtown Milwaukee.

Willie is described as 6’00” tall, 240 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green polo shirt, navy vest, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.