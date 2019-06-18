× Mother, daughter missing from Outagamie County area since June 16

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, June 18 asked for help locating a mother and daughter missing from the Dale area since Sunday, June 16.

Sheriff’s officials said Jill Rousseau, 55, and Jordan Rousseau, 21, had not been seen or heard from since June 16. They noted the husband and father of the two, Kelly Rousseau, was cooperating with investigators and was not believed to be involved with this disappearance.

Jill and Jordan Rousseau were believed to have been driving a 2011 Ford Expedition King Ranch. It is maroon on top and tan on the bottom. It has Wisconsin license plate number 650-PPM.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.