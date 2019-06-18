‘Never flush your fish!’ Warning after giant goldfish is found in the Niagara River

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is reminding you not to flush goldfish after a giant goldfish was found in the Niagara River. The group posted a photo of a 14-inch goldfish that was caught just downstream of the wastewater treatment plant.

The Facebook post goes on to say that goldfish can survive year-round, and destroy the habitat of native fish. Scientists are estimating there are tens of millions of goldfish in the Great Lakes.

If you can’t keep your pet fish, you’re asked to return it to a pet store instead of releasing or flushing it.

