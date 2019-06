NEW YORK — Paul McCartney isn’t too shy to let everyone know the significance of June 18.

(Hint: It’s his birthday.)

The singer shared a photo with a brief caption in honor of his 77th turn around the sun.

“It’s my birthday too, yeah,” he said.

And everyone from Yoko Ono, a former wife of his bandmate John Lennon, to the estate of George Harrison, the lead guitarist for the group, has shared their birthday wishes.