Pleasant Prairie PD: Manhunt underway for driver who fled traffic stop, crash

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A manhunt is underway for a driver who fled from a traffic stop in Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, June 18.

Officials say around 1:12 p.m., an officer tried to stop a vehicle on 39th Avenue near 104th Street. However, the driver took off — reaching a speed of 80 mph before striking two vehicles just south of 116th Street. Police say the suspect vehicle lost control, went into a ditch and the driver fled on foot.

A perimeter was set up in the nearby neighborhoods and K-9 units were brought in to help with the search. Officials say neighbors were advised of the search, to remain vigilant and to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police regarding any reports of suspicious activity.

As of 3 p.m., officers cleared the scene but the suspect remains at large. Police describe the driver as a male, black, between 20 and 25 years old.

Anyone with information on the fleeing suspect is asked to contact Pleasant Prairie police.