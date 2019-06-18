× TMZ: Brett Favre’s Instagram was hacked — he’s not ‘coming out of retirement’

GREEN BAY — Brett Favre’s Instagram account was hacked Tuesday, June 18, the Gunslinger told TMZ Sports.

TMZ reported football fans lost their minds after a throwback pick from Super Bowl XXXI was posted to Favre’s verified account with the caption, “A true champion sticks to his or her calling. I will be coming out of retirement and making my return to play in the NFL for the 2020 season.”

The post was deleted minutes later, leaving people to speculate whether Favre, 49, was really coming back again.

In late 2017, Favre told TMZ Sports he was confident he could still make NFL throws, but didn’t want to take the hits anymore.

Favre said the explanation for Tuesday’s post was simple — someone hacked his social media account. Favre told TMZ the phony post was deleted, and his team was scrambling to find the culprit.