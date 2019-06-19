× 16-year-old bicyclist struck by vehicle in West Bend; driver cited

WEST BEND — A 16-year-old boy was treated and released from the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in West Bend Wednesday, June 19.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Street.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was riding his bicycle eastbound on the sidewalk on East Washington Street when he entered the crosswalk at North Street. The vehicle was headed southbound on North Street when it entered the intersection and struck the bicyclist, who suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle was driven by a 22-year-old woman from West Bend.

The driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.