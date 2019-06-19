× Arrest warrant issued in armed robbery, shooting at BP gas station near 91st and Brown Deer

MILWAUKEE — Charges were filed and an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, June 18 against a Milwaukee man in connection with an armed robbery and shooting at the BP gas station near 91st and Brown Deer Road on June 12.

Tracy Young, 24, faces one count of armed robbery and three counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, police were notified of the shooting around 9 p.m. on June 12. Police spoke with two people who said they were on their way home when they stopped at the BP gas station for a beverage for their 18-month-old son. One went into the gas station while the other stayed in the vehicle with the child. While at the counter, the person who went into the gas station told police they saw Young standing outside the door, peering inside. When the person exited the store, he said Young approached him with a gun drawn as he walked toward his vehicle. He said Young “demanded everything in his pockets.” The woman inside the vehicle said she saw the man getting patted down, and she got out of the vehicle and went over to the driver’s side door. She said Young told her, “She better chill or she’d get capped for nothing.” The man said Young took $5 from his pocket, and began searching their vehicle with the child inside. Young then exited and began to back away. That’s when the man and woman got back in their vehicle and the man accelerated forward — attempting to strike Young, but they only grazed him with their vehicle. As they drove off, the complaint said Young fired in the direction of the vehicle, and a bullet penetrated the passenger side door, and struck the woman’s foot.

The gas station’s surveillance cameras captured the incident.

Another person who was at the gas station at the time said he asked a man for a ride home for $10, and while in the man’s vehicle, he received a call from Young, asking for a ride. They then picked Young up. These two men and the woman who was shot identified Young as the suspect via a photo array.