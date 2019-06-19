Avoid hidden fees: How to save money on everything from your cellphone bill to booking vacations

MILWAUKEE -- Companies are piling on sneaky fees and hidden charges on everything from your cable and cellphone bill -- to booking airfare. Anna Laitin with Consumer Reports joins FOX6 WakeUp with how to spot and avoid hidden fees.

