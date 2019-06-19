Calling all nursing moms! See how to prepare peanut butter chocolate chip lactation cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Peanut butter and chocolate is arguably one of the best combos ever! And that combo is in the cookies Angelica is making in this week's Dining with Duria.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Lactation Cookies (BUT ANYONE CAN EAT IT!)

Courtesy: Simplistically Living

Makes about 40 cookies

Ingredients:

3 tbsp brewer’s yeast

2 tbsp ground flaxseed

3 cups rolled oats

2 cups chocolate chips

3 tbsp peanut butter

1 cup butter (room temperature)

1 cup white sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 eggs

2 cups flour

4 tbsp water

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

Directions: