Calling all nursing moms! See how to prepare peanut butter chocolate chip lactation cookies

MILWAUKEE -- Peanut butter and chocolate is arguably one of the best combos ever! And that combo is in the cookies Angelica is making in this week's Dining with Duria.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Lactation Cookies (BUT ANYONE CAN EAT IT!)
Courtesy: Simplistically Living
Makes about 40 cookies
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp brewer’s yeast
- 2 tbsp ground flaxseed
- 3 cups rolled oats
- 2 cups chocolate chips
- 3 tbsp peanut butter
- 1 cup butter (room temperature)
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups flour
- 4 tbsp water
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 tsp cinnamon
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a small bowl, mix water with the ground flaxseed and allow it to sit for 5 minutes.
- In a separate large bowl, combine butter, sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, and eggs in a bowl and beat with a mixer for 2-3 minutes until all ingredients are well mixed.
- Add flaxseed to the mixture until well blended and set aside.
- In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, and brewers yeast. Combine dry ingredients to the butter mixture and mix for another 1-2 minutes.
- Stir in the oats, chocolate chips, and peanut butter into the mixture until well blended.
- Using a scoop or spoon, scoop out about a 2-3 inch size ball onto a lightly greased cookie sheet. Space cookies about 2 inches apart.
- Bake for 13 minutes. Allow them to cook on pan while finished.