× Kenosha PD: 2 men arrested, could face charges in fatal shooting of 5-year-old boy

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department announced on Wednesday, June 19 that two adult males from Kenosha have been arrested for their alleged role in the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy on June 17.

Officials say the two men, age 24, are being referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office — and could face charges of homicide by negligent handling of a firearm and leaving a loaded firearm within reach or access of a child. We are not naming the suspects until they have been officially charged.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed 5-year-old Dakari Weldon suffered a fatal gunshot wound during the June 17 shooting incident that occurred inside a residence on 60th Street near 21st Ave. in Kenosha.

“It was an accidental shooting,” said Curtis Cannon, the victim’s grandfather told reporters on Tuesday, June 18. “My kids did not intentionally shoot no 5-year-old kid. It was an accidental shooting.”

This is a developing story.