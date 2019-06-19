Manhunt continues after off-duty Officer John Hetland shot at Racine bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- A manhunt continues Wednesday, June 19 after an off-duty Racine police officer was shot and killed while attempting to stop an armed robbery at Teezers bar Monday night, June 17.

According to Racine police, off-duty Officer John Hetland witnessed an armed robbery in progress at Teezers near 20th Street and Lathrop Avenue.

"He went behind the bar and demanded money and wielded a gun," said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth of the shooter.

Investigators said Officer Hetland jumped over the bar and tried to take the man down, but was shot once and killed in the process. The weapon was not located.

Officer Hetland was a 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department released the following photo of the shooter:

Officer Hetland's body was transported to Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on County Line Road in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday afternoon -- after being transported from Racine to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office early Tuesday for an autopsy.

Sheriff Beth indicated multiple rewards were being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter, including $20,000 from the FBI and $5,000 from a private Racine business.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, or any information regarding this crime, officials asked that you please contact Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330, 262-656-7333 or (800) 807-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.

A Go Fund Me account in support of Officer Hetland has been started by the Racine Police Department. CLICK HERE to learn more.