MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials are investigating after a person was fatally shot near 94th and Silver Spring on Wednesday, June 19.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the victim is an adult male.

An autopsy will be performed on Friday, June 20.

