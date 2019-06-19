Memorial grows outside Racine Police Department for Officer John Hetland

RACINE — The community continues to pay their respects to Racine Police Officer John Hetland. A memorial continues to grow outside the Racine Police Department.

Police said Officer Hetland, while off-duty, witnessed an armed robbery in progress at Teezers near 20th Street and Lathrop Avenue Monday night, June 17. Investigators said Officer Hetland jumped over the bar and tried to take the man down, but the 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department was shot once and killed in the process.

“He went behind the bar and demanded money and wielded a gun,” said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth of the shooter.

Investigators said Officer Hetland jumped over the bar and tried to take the man down, but was shot once and killed in the process. The weapon was not located.

Officer Hetland was a 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department.

A manhunt continues for the suspect. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department released the following photo of the shooter:

Sheriff Beth indicated multiple rewards were being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter, including $20,000 from the FBI and $5,000 from a private Racine business.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, or any information regarding this crime, officials asked that you please contact Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330, 262-656-7333 or (800) 807-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.