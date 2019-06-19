‘More than 50 vendors:’ Find Wisconsin-grown produce and flowers at Westown Farmers’ Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Farmers market season is here! Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Westown Farmers' Market. It happens every Wednesday in downtown Milwaukee.

About Westown Farmers' Market (website)

The Westown Farmers’ Market features more than 50 vendors selling Wisconsin-grown produce and flowers, delicious prepared food items, handcrafted art and jewelry, lunch from area restaurants and live music in the park’s gazebo. Spend your Wednesday’s shopping local at the Westown Farmers’ Market!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nestled between the Milwaukee River and Interstate 43 and McKinley Avenue and St. Paul Avenue, you will find the bustling neighborhood of Westown. Westown boasts many attractions including Historic Old World Third Street, The Brewery, the Milwaukee Riverwalk, professional sporting events, major cultural institutions and more. You will surely find no shortage of shopping, dining or hotels. Come check out the neighborhood that we are so proud of—we are sure you will return!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video