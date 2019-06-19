Police: Man shot, wounded during argument near 15th and Clarke in Milwaukee

Posted 5:38 am, June 19, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night, June 18. It happened around 11:20 p.m. near 15th and Clarke.

According to police, officers arrived to find a 33-year-old man suffering from a serious gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the victim was engaged in an argument with a known suspect, when the suspect shot him.

Shooting near 15th and Clarke in Milwaukee

Shooting near 15th and Clarke in Milwaukee

The suspect fled the scene and has not been taken into custody. Officers are seeking a known suspect.

The victim was treated on the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department and taken to a local hospital.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.