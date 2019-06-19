Police: Man shot, wounded during argument near 15th and Clarke in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night, June 18. It happened around 11:20 p.m. near 15th and Clarke.

According to police, officers arrived to find a 33-year-old man suffering from a serious gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the victim was engaged in an argument with a known suspect, when the suspect shot him.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been taken into custody. Officers are seeking a known suspect.

The victim was treated on the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department and taken to a local hospital.