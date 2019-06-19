× Police seek man who stole catalytic converter from employee’s vehicle at Costco

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police asked for help identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter from an employees vehicle at Costco on Pershing Avenue.

It happened on Tuesday, June 18 around 3:30 p.m.

Police said based on surveillance video and witness information, the man appeared to be driving a late model gold Toyota 4Runner with no front license plates.

The man was described as black, standing 6’2″ tall, wearing worn/disheveled clothing and a winter cap.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Menomonee Falls police.