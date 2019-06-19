× Report: On eve of NBA Draft, Bucks trade 1st round pick, Tony Snell to Detroit

NEW YORK — Ahead of the NBA Draft on Thursday, June 19, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Milwaukee Bucks traded their first round pick and Tony Snell to Detroit for Jon Leuer — freeing up some salary space.

Pistons are sending Jon Leuer to Bucks. Bucks are sending 30th pick on Thursday in deal too. https://t.co/IkzjIDPhFi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

So the Pistons will be have the 15th and 30th picks in the draft on Thursday. Bucks saved $4M in salary this year, and won’t have Snell’s $12M in salary on books for 2020-21. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

Additionally Khris Middleton is a question as he is in position to get a max contract worth $190 million with the Bucks.

He declined his player option, making him an unrestricted free agent.

“Khris wants to be paid fairly, and I think Khris wants to win at the highest level, and I think he fully believes he can do that in Milwaukee, and at the appropriate time, we’ll dive into those negotiations like we will with everyone else, and we’ll try to put our team together,” said Jon Horst, Bucks GM.