Report: On eve of NBA Draft, Bucks trade 1st round pick, Tony Snell to Detroit
NEW YORK — Ahead of the NBA Draft on Thursday, June 19, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Milwaukee Bucks traded their first round pick and Tony Snell to Detroit for Jon Leuer — freeing up some salary space.
Additionally Khris Middleton is a question as he is in position to get a max contract worth $190 million with the Bucks.
He declined his player option, making him an unrestricted free agent.
“Khris wants to be paid fairly, and I think Khris wants to win at the highest level, and I think he fully believes he can do that in Milwaukee, and at the appropriate time, we’ll dive into those negotiations like we will with everyone else, and we’ll try to put our team together,” said Jon Horst, Bucks GM.