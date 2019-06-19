Sneak peek of renovations, upgrades at Summerfest’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater

MILWAUKEE — The American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds is getting a big makeover for this year’s music festival. FOX6 News got a sneak peek of the completed first phase on Wednesday, June 19.

Blue-colored stainless steel tiles were added to the entrance, and Summerfest officials said the tiles, supplied by Millennium Forms out of Elkhorn, will change throughout the day.

Crowds will see a roof lift, new stage, and six LED screens installed. New flat floor seating for artists to add thrusts or a pit area was added, and an expanded rigging grid over the stage area was put in — making it “one of the largest flexible production rigging grids in the country.”

PHOTO GALLERY