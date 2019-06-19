‘They need to know the history:’ Juneteenth Day an opportunity for young people to reflect and learn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The rain didn't stop people from coming out for Milwaukee's Juneteenth Day celebration Wednesday, June 19.

The parade kicked off Wednesday morning near 19th and Atkinson -- eventually ending up on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Burleigh Street where a block party too place.

Juneteenth Day is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

For many, it's a time for fun, and an opportunity to reflect and learn -- specifically for the youth.

"They just need to know the history, because if they don't remember or know where we come from, they can't move forward, and I think that's what we're missing right now. We have to be able to pass that knowledge on, and understand the importance of this day," said Crystal Lockridge, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

The 2019 celebration marked Milwaukee's 48th annual Juneteeth Day event.

