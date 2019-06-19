Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers officials seek vandal(s) who damaged sign kiosk at Hart Park

Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers officials seek vandal(s) who damaged sign kiosk at Hart Park (PHOTO: Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers)

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers officials asked for help identifying the person(s) responsible for vandalism at Hart Park.

It happened on June 14.

Photos showed the electronic sign kiosk smashed, with damage estimated in the thousands.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers at 414-771-8672 or text “TOSA” (plus your message) to CRIMES 274637. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward if an arrest is made.

